Police in the Republic of Ireland have seized a car after spotting it displaying a hand drawn tax disc.

Gardai were on patrol in Meath last weekend when they spotted it on a parked car.

Whereas displaying tax discs in the front window of a car has been abolished in the United Kingdom, drivers are still required to display the disc in Ireland as well as one for their insurance and another for the National Car Test.

In July 2023, the Irish Transport Minister Jack Chambers was asked about switching to a digital system, but said no decision had been taken and that “the application of roadside enforcement technology, such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), by An Garda Síochána, will also need to be considered as part of any changes.”

Gardai say prosecution will now follow after spotting the fake tax disc on the car.

Ironically the hand drawn disc was out of date having “expired” in September.

