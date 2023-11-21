Play Brightcove video

This week the biennial UK Space Conference takes place in Northern Ireland for the first time.

It brings together academics, industry professionals like astronauts and potential investors.

The conference at Belfast's ICC provides a platform for the space sector to exchange ideas, plans, and partnerships that encourage development and success in the emerging space age.

It has over 360 speakers and 115 exhibitors with the theme 'Space is our Future'. For the latest edition of the UTV Podcast, Robert Hill head of the Northern Ireland Space Cluster talks about the conference. He is one of the driving forces behind bringing the Space Conference to Belfast.

