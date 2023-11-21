Play Brightcove video

Tuesday morning's news headlines in Northern Ireland.

LEGACY

Belfast High Court is set to hear a landmark legal challenge over the Government's controversial Legacy Act.

The case is being brought by a number of Troubles victims. They say they are challenging the legislation over its denial of future inquests and its ban on civil claims. The bill also offers a conditional amnesty for Troubles offences for those who co-operate with a new information-recovery body.

CHILDLINE

Childline has counselled over 14,000 young people suffering abuse and neglect over the past year - that's 38 per day on average across the UK. The figures were released by the NSPCC prepares for the Christmas season. It says it can be an 'incredibly lonely and frightening' time for some children.

COVID INQUIRY

The Chief Medical officer Sir Chirs Whitty is due to give evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry later. The session is expected to last for the whole of today and could even extend into tomorrow. His appearance comes a day after the inquiry heard insights into the decisions taken by the Government as the crisis unfolded.

FRAUD

The number of credit card applications being identified as fraudulent has increased by more than a fifth this year that's according to Experian.

Detected and prevented - identity fraud on credit card applications rose by 22% between January and September of this year. They are warning that this could peak over the Christmas shopping period.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Northern Ireland beat Denmark 2-0 at Windsor Park last night. Goals from Isaac Price and Dion Charles meant Michael O'Neill's side ended on a high but with a poor Euro qualifying campaign.

