Ulster Bank are to close 10 more branches across Northern Ireland.

Branches in Ballynahinch, Crumlin, Downpatrick, Glengormley, Kings Road, Lisnaskea, Lurgan, Ormeau Road, University Road, and Waterside will all close.

The loss of Lisnaskea means Enniskillen will be on the only Ulster Bank branch in all of Co Fermanagh.

The bank expects the closures to result in 21 staff leaving the business which they hope can be managed on a voluntary basis.

Ulster Bank says the closures come following a 53% average reduction in counter transactions between January 2019 and January 2023, while the number of customers using mobile apps increased by 45% in the same period.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

“We will be investing over £3m across our branch network in the next two years, following £3.25m of investment in 2023. We will be making no further changes to our branch network until at least 2026.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her dismay at the loss of the Lurgan branch from 5 March 2024.

“Losing the Ulster Bank branch in Lurgan is another hammer blow to the town, and to the community in Lurgan and surrounding area,” the DUP MP said.

“This is just the latest bank to depart our high street, and reflects the move by more and more banks to transit their business online or via mobile banking. This is their response to fewer people using the bank in person, which has been the case in Lurgan for some time.

“This decision does however leave older people in particular feeling vulnerable, as that face to face interaction whilst banking is removed from our town centres. It is vital that alternative means of banking are promoted.

“Our Post Office network offer a wide range of banking services and this can be an alternative for many. We also need to look at Banking Hubs being provided in more towns that offer that one stop shop for a range of banks.

“In consultation with Ulster Bank I am assured that all staff will be offered alternative employment which will assuage fears of job losses. However my thoughts are with the staff as they come to terms with this announcement, and face change as a consequence of this closure.”

