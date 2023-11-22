A vehicle has been 'completely destroyed' in an arson attack in Newtownards on Tuesday night.

Police say that a Honda car parked in the Glenburn area of the town was 'deliberately set alight' shortly after 10:15pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Two vehicles beside the Honda were also covered in fire accelerant but they were not set alight.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

