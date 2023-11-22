Play Brightcove video

The family of a Co Armagh couple who died in a devastating crash leaving their three young children orphaned described the past few weeks as the "worst thing imaginable" but said the reaction of the community - with over £250,000 raised in days - had been overwhelming.

Patrick Grimley died in a multi-vehicle crash near Markethill at the beginning of the month. He had been celebrating his 40th birthday with his wife and their three children.

His wife Ciera also died of her injuries, leaving the children - Tadgh (14) Mya (13) Cadhla (11) without their parents.

A third person, mother of four and nurse Ciara McElvanna also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Patrick's brother Liam talked to UTV. He saw Patrick get on the bus after his party just before the devastating crash and later attended the scene.

"It's very, very tragic," he said.

"It is like your worst nightmare, multiplied by 1,000. You think it will never happen me.

"Especially Patrick, he was like the leader in our house. There was no way it could be him."

Patrick’s family describe him as a worker, a natural born leader and sport-mad. He was the secretary of his local GAA club. But his great love was his three children and wife

Tuesday marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

"That's another milestone, that just comes up on you."

Liam said the families had been through such a tough time.

The family set up at fundraiser to help support the Grimley children - aiming for £1,000. However, within days over £270,000 was paid.

Liam said the children had been slowly recovering. They held a small celebration yesterday for Cadhla's 11th birthday.

"Small wee things to help give them some normality... it is a lot to understand."

Lorraine said they had been overwhelmed by the generosity from people in their support.

"The messages of support, the amounts of money, it is all going toward the children," she said.

"It is all for the children."

Liam added: "It has blown us away, we just can't believe it. The small amounts mean as much as the big, every penny will count, the children will need it.

"What's happened you would not wish on your worst enemy, we are just keeping it going."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.