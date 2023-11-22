No train or bus services will run in Northern Ireland on Friday 1 December due to industrial action.

The SIPTU, GMB and Unite unions have informed Translink of their intention to strike on that day due to staff concerns over pay.

Translink said they have urged union members not to take action, and that they do not have the budget for pay offer.

"Utimately this issue needs to be resolved for many public sector workers at the NI Executive level," a Translink statement read.

“While we understand and recognise the concerns that have led to our trade union colleagues’ decision to vote in favour of industrial action, we would urge our colleagues not to take action which could further exacerbate the financial pressures on Translink, could impact on school children and could damage the livelihoods of many businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors who depend on the busy Christmas period.

“We remain committed to working with our colleagues in the trade unions to avoid disrupting services that so many of our passengers rely on."

