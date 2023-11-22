Lines of drivers have been spotted outside a petrol station in Northern Ireland as it has rolled out a number of black Friday deals on diesel and unleaded fuel.

Motorists have been queueing outside the Centra garage on the Boucher Road in Belfast.

Centra have called their promotion "Blackout Wednesday" and have lowered their prices to 124.9p per litre for unleaded and 129.9 per litre for diesel.

The only rules are that customers cannot collect fuel in drums and they are limited to 99 litres per purchase.

The offer runs from 10am to 9pm today.

