AUTUMN STATEMENT

Tax cuts and changes to benefits are widely anticipated to be announced by the Chancellor later as part of the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt will deliver the details in parliament, with parties here watching to see what it will mean for Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week the Government said Northern Ireland would not receive any money from the latest levelling up funding because there is no Stormont Executive.

DAITHI'S LAW

A Belfast boy who inspired a campaign to change organ donation laws in Northern Ireland has passed the milestone of 2,000 days on a transplant waiting list.

Seven-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann father Mairtin has used the occasion to urge people to sign up to the NHS organ donor register.

GENDER PAY GAP

The average gender pay gap between men and women in full-time work is 5.1% according to figures released by the Fawcett Society.

The campaign group say that, if current trends were to continue, the gender pay gap would not close in the UK until 2051.

DERRY AIRPORT

Derry City and Strabane Councillors have voiced concerns for the future of City of Derry Airport.

They are warning that funding is unsustainable without a functioning Executive. The issue was raised in report brought to a meeting this week which highlighted a risk to the 'future financial viability' of the airport.

JAMES MCCLEAN

James McClean played his final match for the republic of Ireland last night, against New Zealand in Dublin.

The Derry man won 103 caps for his country in an international career that lasted over a decade. The game ended a one all draw.

