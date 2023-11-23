Three young children are among five people who have been injured in a reported stabbing outside a school in Dublin city centre, the Garda has said.

Police were called to the serious public order incident on Parnell Square East in Dublin shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.

"The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

"One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

"An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children."

A Garda spokesperson also said they were not looking for any other person at this time.

An adult female is being treated for serious injuries and an adult male for less serious injuries.

The scene remains sealed off.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman”.

Ms McEntee said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai.

“It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.

“However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

More to follow.