A meeting of the Derry City and Strabane District Council had to be postponed after being interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors calling for the Israeli Ambassador to be expelled.

Some of the protestors had their faces covered as they unveiled a banner.

The DUP Group on Londonderry & Strabane Council says the poster had an anti-Semitic message and that there was anti-Semitic chanting.

The sign read “Expel The Israeli Ambassador”, with some voicing concern that the s’s on the banner were styled in a similar way to the lettering used by the SS during the Nazi regime in Germany last century.

In a statement they said:

“At the Council meeting, a large number of protestors, some with their faces covered, gained access to both the public gallery and the floor of the Council chamber itself. Rather than facing challenge from either the Mayor or any Council officer, the protestors proceeded to unfurl an anti-Semitic banner and at other stages abused elected representatives present and engaged in anti-Semitic chanting.

“Despite such racism being displayed, there was no attempt by the Mayor to challenge or restrict the activities of the protestors. A number of the protestors appeared to enter the chamber through an entrance not accessible by the general public.

“All this occurred despite DUP Councillors raising concerns about potential intimidation of elected representatives following an incident after last month’s meeting.

“There are significant questions for the Chief Executive of the Council to answer about the approach taken to the safety of elected representatives, whilst the Mayor needs to explain her approach. She sat impassively in front of a banner which even the speaker who was permitted to address the meeting condemned as anti-Semitic. The Mayor however made no reference to this banner or no attempt to prevent that racist display from being unveiled or present for a significant period of time.

“The Mayor needs to explain whether her tolerance towards racism, intimidation and abuse was simply because she wasn’t willing to challenge it coming from a mix of pro-Palestinian and republican activists?”

Earlier in the meeting the council passed two separate proposals.

They were:

1 - that Council supports international day of solidarity for Palestine on Wednesday 29 November – Council will light up buildings in the Palestinian colours as a sign of solidarity and Council recognises the many events that will be taking place throughout the city and district and use its platforms to share and promote these events. Council also recommits to its BDS policy and will explore further options for full implementation. Council officers will meet with members within the next week to discuss the immediate implementation of BDS. And to bring back a report on the implementation for next Full Council meeting. As a mark of solidarity all formal Council meeting scheduled to take place on 29 November will be rescheduled to allow members to attend solidarity events taking place throughout district.

2 – That Council deplores the murder of more than 14,000 people in Gaza including more than 6000 children: and the openly stated aim by Israeli government ministers of the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Council will write to Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Jeffery Donaldson to convey our anger at their refusal to vote in Westminster for an immediate ceasefire to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Council will write to the Irish Government conveying our anger at its refusal to support the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the bringing of charges against the Israeli govt at the international criminal court. Council urges the Irish Govt to fully support BDS.

Council will write to the US Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III expressing our anger at the US governments unconditional support for apartheid Israel, its failure to condemn war crimes committed by IDF in Gaza and its refusal to back calls for a complete ceasefire by Israel. Council reaffirms its support for the District as an Apartheid Free Zone and calls for boycotting of Israeli apartheid products and of corporations complicit with and profiting from apartheid. Council urges support for organisations providing humanitarian relief in Gaza, including medical aid for Palestine.

The council meeting will resume at 2pm on Thursday.

