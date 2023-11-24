Play Brightcove video

The creator of hit TV show Derry Girls has told UTV she's "thrilled" to have won an international Emmy.

Lisa McGee secured the award for best comedy series.

She spoke to UTV's Sarah Clarke shortly after she returned from the ceremony in New York.

The writer also has also been given the green light for a new series - 'How to get to heaven from Belfast'.

