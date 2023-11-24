Play Brightcove video

DUBLIN VIOLENCE

A clean up operation is underway following unrest in Dublin after a knife attack in the city. Protestors clashed with Gardai, after three children and a woman were stabbed close to a school, yesterday afternoon.

Officers say a man in his 40s who was also seriously injured is a person of interest.

A bus and car were set on fire amid scenes of disorder and violence last night.

There have been calls for calm and Gardi have warned against misinformation.

TEACHER RETENTION

A union leader is expected to tell a conference later that University graduates are hesitant about joining the teaching profession in Northern Ireland due to a lack of investment in education and a failure to resolve a staff pay dispute.

Victor Coert, the president of the ASCL here, will highlight the issue around funding shortfalls and workloads.

EDUCATION STRIKE

Meawhile, school support staff in Northern Ireland will go on strike once again next Friday in a dispute over pay.

The move will coincide with a strike by public transport workers on bus and rail services. Classroom assistants, school bus bus transport staff and cleaners will walk out for 24 hours. KATIE TAYLOR

Katie Taylor is gearing up for what could be her last boxing match tomorrow night.

Taylor suffered her first defeat in her homecoming at the 3Arena in May, but gets another shot against Chantelle Cameron.

