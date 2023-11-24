Residents were evacuated from their homes last night after a vacant house was petrol bombed in Newtownards.

The property in the Weavers Grange area of the town was set alight just after 11.45pm on Thursday night.

A car was also set on fire during the blaze.

In a statement PSNI Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Just after 11.45pm, we received a report of a vehicle and house on fire. “Officers attended the scene and those in neighbouring properties had to be evacuated from their homes while colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze. “At this stage, we believe that the vehicle was deliberately driven into the side of the property, before being set alight. Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property, and the vehicle was completely destroyed. “This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this stage though this was obviously distressing for the local community, particularly young children who had to be woken from their beds and brought outside. “We are following a number of lines of enquiry and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1930 of 23/11/23." You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

