Sixty-five percent of adults and 20% of children in Northern Ireland are either obese or overweight, according to new statistics released by the Department of Health.

As a result, the government body has launched two public consultations around the issue of obesity.

Some of the ideas being proposed are the introduction of bariatric surgery, specialist support and weight loss medication.

