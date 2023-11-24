A man is currently in a critical condition in hospital following a one vehicle crash in Co Down.

Police say they received a report of a collision involving a white Toyota Auris and a pedestrian in the Meadows area of Donaghadee just before 8pm on Thursday evening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

