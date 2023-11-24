Play Brightcove video

The mum of Scarlett Rossborough who was killed in Carrickfergus while on a trip with her summer scheme has told UTV 'life has never been the same since'.

The primary school pupil died after being hit by a car on High street on the 9th August.

Frantic efforts were made by members of the public to save the little girls life.

Tributes were left for Scarlett after her death.

Carolanne Rogers is now fighting to keep a play park facing closure in Larne open as Scarlett loved playing there.

A petition has been set up to save the park on Bardic Drive and have it named after Scarlett.

Carolanne says it's been so difficult living without her daughter but she want's to keep her memory alive.

'Nobody will keep their child's memory alive as much as their family and their mother. I don't want Scarlett to ever be forgotten. I want her wee memory to stay alive as it possibly can be. That's what I intend to do far everyday of my life'.

The council has earmarked the park for closure because it needs upgraded but a decision has not been made.

