Play Brightcove video

Dublin disorder

The Republic's justice minister has insisted police in Dublin have all the resources they need to maintain order over the weekend including two water cannon from the PSNI.

There were quieter scenes in the capital last night with a small number of arrests made.

Thursday's disorder flared after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries at the scene is a person of interest in their investigation.

Comber stabbing

A man has been stabbed in Comber last night - suffering injuries to his hand, leg and back.

Police have arrested two men aged 21 and 22 following the incident in the Bridge Street area.

They're being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dungiven alert

Police say a device found at the centre of a security alert in Dungiven was viable.

Army bomb squad officers were called to the Ballyquin Road area last night.

A suspicious object was examined and removed from the scene and will now be forensically examined.

Gaza protest

A protest has been held against the conflict in Gaza in Belfast city centre this afternoon.

It's been organised by some Palestinian support groups and mothers against genocide and was held outside Ulster University in york Street.

It comes as hostages from both sides are being released amid a pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Flag painted

Meanwhile police are investigating a report of criminal damage to the front of BBC broadcasting house in Ormeau Avenue in Belfast last night.

A Palestinian flag which has since been removed appeared to have been painted across the front of the building at around ten to midnight.

Police say two suspects, who were wearing black clothing, with masks and hoods pulled up, left the scene on foot just minutes later.

Ballymoney arson

A total of nine vehicles have been damaged in a series of arson attacks in Ballymoney.

They'd been parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas of the town and were reported to have been set alight in the early hours of this morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.