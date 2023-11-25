Two men arrested after man stabbed in Comber

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Comber.

It happened in the Bridge Street area on Friday evening.

Police said the suffered injuries to his hand, leg and back which are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers attended and arrested two men aged, 22 and 21, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent," a spokesperson.

“The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The two men remain in custody at this time.

“Motorists are advised to avoid Bridge street, Comber and access Comber Square via the bypass whilst Police conduct further enquiries this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101."

