A viable device has been found at the centre of a security alert in Dungiven.

Army bomb squad officers were called to the Ballyquin Road area on Friday night.

It followed a report of a suspicious object having been left in the area.

"Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which has been declared a viable device," police said.

"The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined."

Cordons which were put in place have now been lifted and all roads reopened.

"Local residents and members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety," police continued.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101."

