A man aged in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle crash in south Belfast.

It happened in the Annadale Embankment area in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency crews provided treatment at the scene and the man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

“Police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area," the PSNI said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries.

“The road which was closed for a time to allow for police enquiries, has since reopened to all traffic.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Annadale Embankment area before 4am and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."

