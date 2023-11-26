Two men are set to appear in court following a stabbing in Comber.

A man was left with injuries to his hand, leg and back following the incident in the Bridge Street area of the Co Down town on Friday night.

Two men, aged 22 and 21 years, have both been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man has also been charged with criminal damage.

They are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

