Petr Cech made his debut for the Belfast Giants as they beat Glasgow Clan 5-1.

The former Champions league winning goalkeeper came on late in Saturday night's game at the SSE Arena, but still saw his share of the action.

The Czech goalie came on late in the game to replace Tyler Beskorowany, who earned the win with 13 saves, as two goals from Kohei Sato and further strikes from Quinn Preston, Ara Nazarian and Mark Cooper grabbed Adam Keefe’s men the two points on offer.

The win saw the Giants snap a four-game losing skid.

