Hostage release

The nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl who was feared dead in the Hamas atrocity has been reunited with her father.

Emily Hand had been held hostage by militants in Gaza for fifty days spending her birthday in captivity.

Fatal crash

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in south Belfast.

It happened in the Annadale Embankment area in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews provided treatment at the scene and the man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

'Hit and run'

Meanwhile a man in his sixties is in a critical condition following a suspected hit-and-run in Derry.

It happened in the Fergleen Park area in the early hours of this morning.

The victim was taken to hospital at around 5.15am with what have been described as 'significant injuries.'

Police said the road has now reopened to traffic.

Katie Taylor wins

Katie Taylor produced one of the finest performances of her career as she won her rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

The pair traded blows in an extraordinary bout in front of a sold-out crowd at the 3Arena in Dublin - but Taylor came through to earn a majority decision.

She avenged the only loss of her professional career, and became a two-weight world champion.

Petr Cech

Last night Petr Cech made his debut for the Giants as they beat Glasgow Clan 5-1.

The former Champions league winning goalkeeper came on late in the game at the SSE Arena, but still saw his share of the action.

