Belfast Giants secure four-point weekend with victory in Nottingham

On their first visit to the Motorpoint Arena this season the Belfast Giants skated away with a 4-2 win over the Nottingham Panthers to secure a four-point weekend.

Backed by a 27-save performance from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, the Giants secured victory thanks to goals from Daniel Tedesco, Matt McLeod, Kohei Sato, and Ara Nazarian.

A fast start to the game saw both teams score inside the opening 65 seconds, the Giants taking the lead when Tedesco seized upon a giveaway from Carl Neill to fire past Rok Stojanovic only for Jake Ryzcek to tie it up when he snapped home the equaliser from the slot.

The Giants were left shorthanded when McLeod took a hooking call late in the second period but McLeod would make up for his penalty with the go-ahead goal as he burst out of the box, beat two players for pace and finished through the legs of Stojanovic on the wraparound to give the visitors the lead.

A strong defensive display saw the Giants deal with penalties against Travis Brown and Charlie Curti, allowing Kohei Sato to slide the puck into the empty net with 1:31 remaining to seemingly secure the win only for Henbrant to make it a one-goal game again with a fine shot from the right face-off dot.

But the Giants would secure the win with 13 seconds left on the clock, as Nazarian got his goal, firing into the empty net with Stojanovic pulled once more for the two points.

Next up, the Belfast Giants are on the road to take on the Glasgow Clan on Friday December 1 at the Braehead Arena, with their return to home ice coming on Sunday December 3 with the visit of the Sheffield Steelers.

