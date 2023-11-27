The family of a missing west Belfast man says his local community has been left 'devastated' following his disappearance.

Aaron McKinney, 32, was last seen on the Glen Road in Andersonstown on 12 November.

Since then, his relatives and friends say he has not made any contact with them as well as there being no use of his bank card.

Filled with concern for where Aaron might be, a group of people set off through Colin Glen forest park on Monday in the hoping of finding a sign of where Aaron might be.

"[He's] really outgoing, a brilliant footballer," said his cousin Martin Duffy.

"We have to start somewhere. Hopefully he is sitting somewhere and can't get in contact with anyone at the minute. We have to start somewhere - it has been too long."

Police say they are also following up on reports of a sighting of Aaron in Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland, days before he disappeared.

His family say he has no links to the Co Louth town.

His uncle, Richard Caldwell, joined the search on Monday. He's involved with St Luke's Football Club in west Belfast.

"Twinbrook is a very tight-knit community," he told UTV.

Missing man, Aaron McKinney. Credit: Family photo

"He has never done anything like this before and we don't see a reason why he is doing it now unless either he is in trouble, or he is not well somewhere - but we need to get to the bottom of it and get him home.

"The whole family, the whole estate and everybody that knows him are all devastated by this news and we hop to God that he is somewhere that he is alright. We just want to get him back in one piece.

Monday's search led to family and friends continuing to hope for Aaron's return as police continue their appeal for anyone who knows where he might be, to get in touch.

