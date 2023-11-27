Play Brightcove video

A victim of upskirtting has told UTV she was left feeling objectified after a man tried to take a picture up her skirt on a night out. Tegan Nesbitt was 17 when she felt her skirt being lifted up exposing her to a bar full of people. "I didn't know what the purpose of it was, I didn't know where the video was going."

"I was inconsolable, my first thought was what if my dad saw that." From today that kind of behaviour is a criminal offence. The PSNI will no longer have to rely on outdated laws to prosecute things like upskirrting, downblousing and cyber flashing. Offenders could face up to 2 years in prison and 10 years on the sex offenders register. Tegan Nesbitt has welcomed the legislation saying "it is a leap forward for protecting women."

