Detectives are appealing for information following two armed robberies in south Belfast last night (Sunday 26 November).

Police said shortly before 7pm, it was reported that a 17-year-old male was walking along the Lisburn Road when he was approached by a man armed with a large knife.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported the man threatened the male and demanded money from him, but made off towards the Windsor Avenue area following the incident.

“At around 7pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was sitting in his car at Windsor Avenue, when a male entered the vehicle via the front passenger seat.

"It was reported he brandished a large knife and made off on foot with a set of car keys taken during the incident towards the Malone Road area. The driver was not injured during the incident."

Police added that enquiries are continuing but at this stage, officers are investigating a potential link between both incidents.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "The male believed to have been involved in both incidents is described as being aged in his 30s, of medium build and height. He was described as wearing a black coloured puffa-style jacket with the hood pulled up and also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1370 26/11/23.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

