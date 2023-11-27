Play Brightcove video

NEW LAWS

New laws to protect victims of sexual crime come into effect in Northern Ireland today. They include offences of upskirting, downblousing, cyber flashing and masquerading as a child online for grooming purposes.

It comes after the tenth 'reclaim the night' rally in Belfast at the weekend to mark international day to end violence against women and girls.

Meanwhile - it has been claimed the lack of an Executive means victims of sexual crime are being left behind those in other jurisdictions. Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna wants new legislation to protect the privacy rights of victims, so private information isn't disclosed.

EMILY HAND

A nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl - feared dead in the Hamas attack - had an emotional reunion with her father at the weekend. Emily Hand was held hostage in Gaza for fifty days, spending her birthday in captivity. She was among a number of people freed in a deal.

CYBER MONDAY

While much of the focus is on large online companies, Retail NI is urging shoppers to spend local on Cyber Monday. It says a difficult year - with high rates, inflation, and recent flooding - means supporting independent retailers in more important than ever.

KATIE TAYLOR

The celebrations continue for boxer Katie Taylor, who won her re-match against Chantelle Cameron to become a two-weight world champion in Dublin on Saturday night. Katie says she'd welcome a possible trilogy fight at Croke Park.

