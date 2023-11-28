Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in south Belfast on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 10am, when a group of men forced themselves into a property in the Magdala Street area. Four men aged 37, 29, 22 and 19 were arrested at the scene.

A machete and items were located in the property and seized, but no injuries were reported.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "This would have been a terrifying encounter for the men in this house and our officers acted quickly to bring this situation under control. Our enquiries are ongoing and the four arrested men remain in custody at this time. "As part of our investigation, we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have any information which might assist us with our investigation, to get in touch. “The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 429 of 28/11/23.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.