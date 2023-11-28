Play Brightcove video

The Utility Regulator has launched a consultation into the price controls for NIE Networks which could affect how much people pay for their power.

It is looking at how much of the supplier's income can be used for investment and maintenance in its infrastructure.

The regulator said the move will create the foundation for Northern Ireland’s "journey towards net zero".

It is estimated that small businesses will see a 3%-9% increase, while large energy users will see an 11%-19% increase.

For households, the regulator says any price changes will depend on their use of new technologies. It said energy prices will increase if people charge electric cars at home or use heat pumps, but those increases will be off-set by reduction in transport and heating costs.

Peter McClenaghen from the Consumer Council explained what the regulator is considering and why it could impact people in Northern Ireland.

