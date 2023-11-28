Man wanted to stand trial for rape extradited to Northern Ireland from Poland

A 45-year-old-man, who is wanted to stand trial for rape has been extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland.

The man is also wanted for sexual assault and assaults in the Newry area between 2011 and 2019.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 29th November 2023. Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This demonstrates our commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice. Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

