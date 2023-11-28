A section of the M1 has been closed following a six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.

In a statement, police said: "The M1 Eastbound between Lurgan and Moira is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

"Road users are asked to avoid the area if possible."

Trafficwatch NI posted: "Six-vehicle vehicle road traffic collision M1 citybound J10 Lurgan to J9 Moira.

"Police arriving shortly. M1 will need to be closed - advice find an alternative route."

