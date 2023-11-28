Play Brightcove video

Glentoran ran out 4-0 winners against Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue as they progressed to the final of the County Antrim Shield.

A first half header from Shay McCartan gave the away side the lead, with Junior, Rory Donnelly and Paddy McClean increasing the advantage in the second half. Shortly after the third goal Carricks's Kurtis Forsythe was shown a straight red card.

Glentoran remain on course to lift the Shield for the first time since beating Linfield in the final back in 2010. Their opposition in the final is yet to be decided as Larne wait for either Ballymacash Rangers or Knockbreda in the other semi final.

Knockbreda are appealing a decision that they were expelled from the competition for using an ineligible player.

