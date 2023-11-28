Play Brightcove video

PSNI APPEAL

Police have appealed to a man who escaped from custody in Co Fermanagh to hand himself in.

Duane Farry, who is 34, was arrested by police yesterday on suspicion of a number of offences.

After he escaped he was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.

MISSING MAN

Police have made a refresh appeal for information about missing man Aaron McKinney.

The 32-year-old from Dunmurry was last seen in the Glen Road area of west Belfast more than 2 weeks ago.

Aaron is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

BRITISH-IRISH INTERGOVERNMENTAL CONFERENCE

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is meeting in Dublin.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris will be in attendance, as the UK government and the DUP still negotiate over a return to power-sharing at Stormont.

CANCER MANIFESTO

Cancer Research UK has published plans which it says would help avoid 20,000 deaths a year by 2040.

Among the proposals is the establishment of a National Cancer Council. It says urgent action is needed to address the £1bn funding gap for research over the next decade.

BELFAST BUSKING

Should buskers and speakers be allowed to use amplification devices on city streets? That's the question Belfast City Council will be asking people in a public consultation.

It's proposing bye-laws that would mean people need permits to use amps in the city centre.

