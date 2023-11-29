A weather warning for ice has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland this morning.

The yellow warning came into effect before 6am and is valid until 10am on Wednesday.

The Met Office says icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions early this morning.

It added that "wintry showers may lead to icy patches developing on untreated surfaces".

Parts of Co Antrim, Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone are set to be affected.

After a very frosty start on Wednesday, it will be a dry day with long spells of sunshine, with light winds, it will feel cold with highs of 5°C.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.