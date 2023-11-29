Police are treating 'Irish lives matter' graffiti which has appeared in west Belfast as a 'hate incident'

The graffiti appeared after signage saying the community "will no longer accept the re-housing of illegal immigrants" was erected in the Suffolk area on Tuesday.

The West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said there was no place for this "racist poison". While Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey described it as an "attempt to create fear and intimidate people".

Inspector Andrew Matson said: “We are treating the matter as a hate incident. “Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and anyone who has any information in regard to the erection of the notices is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 343 of 28/11/23. “Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

