A pedestrian has died almost a week after a one-vehicle crash in Co Down.

Police confirmed the man has passed away after the collision in Donaghadee last week. Detective Sergeant McIvor said: “The man in his 70s, who was a pedestrian, died from injuries sustained in a collision involving a white Toyota Auris in The Meadows area on Thursday, 23rd November.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1564 of 23/11/23.”A PSNI spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

