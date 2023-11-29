The sentencing of a 44-year-old, responsible for a ‘reckless’ arson attack which caused the death of someone he called a ‘friend’ has been adjourned until 14 December. Judge Justice McBride said she wanted to consider a range of material before making judgment. Gary Magee appeared at Newry Crown Court to discover how long he’d be spending behind bars.

Andrew James ‘Jimmy’ Thompson, who was 62, died from smoke inhalation caused by a fire in his Cloghogue home on the outskirts of Newry on 21 May 2021. The court heard that the victim, who had health conditions including asthma and COPD, was found ‘slumped forward’ in a seated position in the front bedroom of the terraced bungalow in Parkview. He was found hours after a period of drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis with Magee. Magee appeared in court wearing blue jeans and stone-coloured sweatshirt, flanked by two prison officers. Jimmy Thompson’s family were among those sitting in the public gallery to hear the sentence being handed down. In October, Magee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and guilty to arson being reckless whether life was endangered. The prosecution told the court, with no objection from the defence, that there were three deliberate ignitions from within the property with the main one being in the back bedroom, all started with a lighter. At least five lighters were found around the house. It was after 11.30pm when a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the window of the bedroom. The neighbour had a key to the front door of Mr Thompson’s house but was advised by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to not enter the property. Despite being taken from his home by emergency services with CPR being performed, Mr Thompson died. The court also heard that NIFRS believe the fires to have been lit for approximately 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Magee’s defence told the court he was ‘remorseful’ and acknowledges the ‘devastation’ caused to Jimmy Thompson’s family. His counsel added that Magee has lived a ‘chaotic’ lifestyle with addiction problems with drugs and alcohol, asking for these to be taken into account as mitigating factors. The sentencing will be heard again at Newry Crown Court on 14 December.

