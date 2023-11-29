Play Brightcove video

Concerns have been raised over some of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable youths being placed in unregulated accommodations.

It has been revealed that a total of 86 youngsters were placed in temporary accommodations in the past year - but not all staff working in the lodgings had undergone Access NI checks.

A Freedom of Information request from charity Voicing the Void revealed that across the five trust areas over the past year, 86 young people, all under the age of 18, have been placed in temporary accommodations such as B&Bs and hotels.

The charity said: "This discovery has raised serious questions about the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable youth.

"The recent FOI request has uncovered disturbing trends in the placement of young individuals, all under the age of 18, in temporary accommodations like B&Bs and hotels.

"Shockingly, the FOI revealed that not all staff working in these accommodations undergo Access NI checks before a young person's placement, leaving these vulnerable individuals at risk."

The charity is highlighting Gabby Connelly's case as a reminder of the consequences of placing young people in unregulated accommodations.

Gabby was the victim of a serious sexual assault and subsequent trauma, which the charity says emphasises the urgent need for improved safeguards within the care system.

A campaign has now been launched, called Justice for Gabby, with the aim of ending the use of unregulated accommodations for vulnerable young individuals aged 16-18.

Former Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and the Permanent Secretary for the Department of Health Peter May have backed the initiative.

A spokesperson for Voicing The Void added: "We believe that this issue requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth in temporary accommodations.

"Voicing the Void is committed to advocating for essential changes to address this critical problem and protect the most vulnerable among us."

