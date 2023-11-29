Play Brightcove video

STRIKE ACTION

Teachers across Northern Ireland have taken to the picket lines over pay and conditions.

The half day strike, by the Northern Ireland Teachers Council, which makes up the five main teaching unions is expected to cause huge disruption.

One of the unions The NASUWT, is calling for a fully funded 12% pay award for 2023/24.

GARDA COMMISSIONER

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been invited to appear before the Dail Justice committee to face questions over last weeks violence in Dublin.

More than 30 people were arrested following widescale disorder after a woman and three children were stabbed in the city.

PALESTINE

A special meeting of Belfast City Council will take place tonight to mark international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The proposal was brought forward by Sinn Fein who says it will be a chance to call for a ceasefire and end the urgent humanitarian catastrophe.

WEDDING ALCOHOL

Now do you drink at weddings? According to a survey by Gilchrist, people in Belfast consume the least amount of alcohol on the big day compared to other UK cities.

A third of people here have done a dry wedding, compared to the UK average of 24%.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.