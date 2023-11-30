Play Brightcove video

More than 300 Northern Ireland schools are undergoing investigation work to determine if they were built using a dangerous form of concrete.

Initially 122 were first identified and have been visually inspected for signs of Raac - Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete. However, they are to undergo further checks.

Today, the Department of Education told UTV another 180 schools have been identified and are to be surveyed.

Raac, a lightweight, “bubbly” form of concrete commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s, has been identified in a number of buildings in England and Scotland.

In September, Northern Ireland’s Department of Education commissioned the Education Authority to carry out structural surveys to ascertain whether RAAC was present within schools in the region.

The Education Authority’s maintenance service has been carrying this work out.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The safety of our teachers, staff and pupils in our schools remains the highest priority for the Department of Education.

“The programme of RAAC surveys is ongoing. An initial tranche of 122 schools were identified for priority survey on the basis of building fabric, age and type of construction. “Following completion of visual surveys at these schools, further investigations of areas of these 122 schools with more restricted access are taking place. The department has also commissioned EA to carry out surveys at a further 180 schools.

"Once all these surveys are complete, a decision will be taken on the most appropriate next steps in regard to the remainder of the schools’ estate. “It will not be possible to provide costs until a full assessment of the required remedial work is completed.” Parents of children at Cairnshill Primary welcomed the partial closure of the school with one mum saying "better safe than sorry".

UTV returned to the south Belfast school's gates on Thursday almost 24 hours after it was announced the dangerous concrete had been found in one eight-classroom block.

Officials are working to remedy the situation, however, the building can not be used.

