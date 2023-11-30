Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died, his wife has announced.

He was 65 and had been suffering a long illness.

The Irish singer has been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for an infection. His wife Victoria Mary Clarke, in an Instagram post, said Shane "will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life".

She described him as "the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone".

"I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love."

"There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

"Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much.

"You meant the world to me."

MacGowan revealed he was diagnosed with encephalitis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year’s Eve. It is is an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed, according to the NHS website. MacGowan was born on Christmas Day 1957 in Pembury, Kent, to his mother Therese, who was a Feis Ceoil singer, and father Maurice. From the 1980s, he lead the Irish punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit festive song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987. In 2018, The Pogues frontman and journalist Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp. MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.