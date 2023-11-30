Police have issued an appeal for information following a report of an assault in Co Antrim.

It has been reported that a man and a woman were assaulted by a number of men in the Dunluce area of Larne on Friday, November 3.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened before a football game between Larne and the north Belfast-based side Cliftonville.

“It was reported that at around 7.35pm on Friday 3rd November that a man and a woman were assaulted by a number of men in the Dunluce area, before a football game between Larne and Cliftonville,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man was attacked with bottles and kicked to the head several times and received serious injuries. The woman also suffered injuries.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1501 of 03/11/23.”

