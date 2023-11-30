The number of nurses and midwives registered in Northern Ireland reached a record high of just over 28,000 between April and September.

In the last six months, twice as many joined the register for the first time compared to the same period last year.

The figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council also suggest retention of staff is steady.

"Nurses and midwives are at the heart of our health and social care system, providing safe, kind, and effective care to the citizens of NI every day," Miles Wallace from the NMC said.

"It’s encouraging that the NMC register in Northern Ireland has reached a record high with nearly 800 skilled and knowledgeable professionals in NI joining in the last six months.

“While UK educated joiners represent the majority of nurses and midwives based in Northern Ireland, we are continuing to see a rise of international professionals.

"All these professionals make a vital and welcome contribution to the health and wellbeing of people across Northern Ireland."

There are now 808,488 nurses, midwives, and nursing associates eligible to practise on the UK register, and a record 28,338 are in Northern Ireland, the NMC says.

It says the number of professionals joining the UK register between April and September has more than doubled in the last five years, from 14,311 in 2018 to 30,103 this year.

This includes 776 joiners in Northern Ireland, which is 85.2% percent higher compared to 419 in the same period last year.

The council added that the number of internationally educated joiners in Northern Ireland also continues to rise, with 132 coming onto the register since April.

“With increased international recruitment in Northern Ireland, it’s important for employers to continue to adhere to the UK Government’s ethical recruitment code of practice to avoid undermining health systems in countries with the most pressing health and care challenges," continued Miles Wallace.

"And we must ensure internationally educated professionals are fully supported to deliver the best care possible for people using services."

