'ATM arrest'

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in England in connection to a number of ATM attacks across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

He is to be questioned around burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs at various areas.

Between February and March. He was arrested in Hull but has since been brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

'Raac call'

There have been calls for urgent action after the first identification of crumbling concrete known as Raac was found at a school in south Belfast.

The material which is prone to structural failure was discovered in a classroom block at Cairnshill Primary school.

The department of Education has said it hopes classes affected can return next week.

'Financial distress'

Thousands of people living with cancer here are in financial distress.

That's according to the Macmillan charity. It says the hidden costs of a cancer diagnosis have been further emphasised due to the cost of living crisis which has pushed people to 'extreme measures'.

More than five-thousand people living with cancer in Northern Ireland are estimated to be living on low income and struggling to pay bills.

'Abuse survey'

One in eight women in Northern Ireland who suffer abuse and violence at home say it affects their ability to perform jobs in the workplace.

The research was compiled by Ulster University and it is encouraging local businesses to sign the White Ribbon charter in support of female staff.

'Record midwives'

And the number of nurses and midwives registered in Northern Ireland reached a record high of just over 28-thousand between April and September this year.

In the last six months twice as many joined the register for the first time compared to the same period last year.

The figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council also suggests retention of staff is steady.

