A pancreatic cancer survivor has welcomed the announcement of a new partnership aimed at improving outcomes for patients in Northern Ireland.

Lisburn man Tom Hawthorne says "time matters" when it comes to diagnosis.

A new regional care pathway is being developed by the charities Pancreatic Cancer UK and NIPANC, with the hope of getting patients treated as early as possible.

“This is really welcome news," said 66-year-old Mr Hawthorne. "When it comes to pancreatic cancer, time matters - early diagnosis is so important.

“I was so lucky to have such a fantastic GP. My advice is look after your fitness and please, please research the symptoms of pancreatic cancer."

The partnership announced on Thursday by Prof Mark Taylor, expert advisor at the Department of Health, is aimed at delivering "faster, fairer" care.

“The survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer is too low," said Prof Taylor.

"We need to continue to take action to ensure that pancreatic cancer is diagnosed as early as possible, and that patients receive the treatment and support that they require as early as possible."

He continued: “Work to implement the pathway across Northern Ireland will now be taken forward by a clinical reference group.

"It will involve making a number of minor changes to current practice; increasing communication and awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease and ensuring that pancreatic cancer patients across the region receive a consistent standard of care.

“While change will not happen overnight, this partnership helps us to make significant steps towards ensuring that all pancreatic cancer patients across Northern Ireland have a faster, fairer pathway throughout their diagnosis, treatment and care."

Dawn Crosby from Pancreatic Cancer UK the model will give everyone diagnosed with disease the "best chance of survival".

She added: "Now we need to see other UK Governments follow Northern Ireland’s lead in transforming their approach to meet the unique challenges posed by pancreatic cancer."

Ivan McMinn MBE, a Trustee of NIPANC and pancreatic cancer survivor, said: “Our partnership will have a determined focus on improving outcomes for patients in Northern Ireland and beyond who face a devastating diagnosis of this disease.

"This announcement on the last day of our #TimeMatters awareness raising campaign during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month is very welcome news."

Meanwhile Tom Hawthorne stressed the importance of speaking to your GP as early as possible.

He said: "Be proactive. Don’t wait. Go to your doctor. It’s not going to go away. The earlier you are diagnosed, the better the prognosis."

