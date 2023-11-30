Police have arrested a woman and recovered Class A and B drugs in Coleraine.

The 44-year-old was detained by detectives from the PSNI's organised crime branch, after they searched a house in the town on Wednesday evening.

She remains in police custody.

“Officers conducted a search of a house in the Coleraine area this evening and seized a number of items and arrested a 44-year-old woman," a police spokesperson said.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash.

“The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, possession of criminal property and attempted obstruction of police.

“We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

"If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101."

