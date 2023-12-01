A high-profile loyalist, who was standing trial on multiple Troubles-related charges, has died.

Winston Churchill Rea, known a Winkie Rea, denied the charges against him.

They included the paramilitary killings of John Devine in 1989 and John O'Hara in 1991, and membership of the outlawed Red Hand Commando terror grouping.

Rea's prosecution arose after he gave interviews to Boston College researchers behind a project on the Northern Ireland conflict.

More to follow..

