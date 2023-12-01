A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of criminal damage and other related offences.

It comes as IRA graffiti was daubed on a wall close to the memorial to Enniskillen bomb victims.

In a statement police inspector Balfour said: “It was reported on Sunday 26th November that graffiti was sprayed on a wall in the area.

"The incident is being treated as a hate crime. We are also investigating a potential link between this incident and similar incidents of criminal damage which occurred in the town recently.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1600 26/11/23. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

